New Suit - Copyright

Northern Lakes Seafood & Meats was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Freeborn & Peters and Evans & Dixon on behalf of artist and biologist Joseph R. Tomelleri, who accuses Northern Lakes of using his hand-drawn illustrations of fish to advertise and promote the company's seafood products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11925, Tomelleri v. Northern Lakes Seafood & Meats LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 17, 2022, 2:00 PM