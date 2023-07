New Suit - Immigration

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and other defendants were sued Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Norris McLaughlin & Marcus on behalf of a dozen Roman Catholic priests, accuses the defendants of failing to adjudicate the plaintiffs' applications to register permanent residency. The case is 2:23-cv-03888, Tomaszewski et al v. U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services et al.

Government

July 21, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Stanislaw Wasowski

Artur Prazak

Dulibber Giovanny Gonzal Novoa

Jakub Krzysztof Grzybowski

Kerwin Timothy Miguel Gaza

Lukasz Wnuk

Marcin Kania

Michal Jan Szwarc

Michal Rybinski

Slawomir Tomaszewski

Yasid Mauricio Salas Restrepo

Yohan Alberto Serrano Tarazona

Plaintiffs

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus

defendants

Alejandro Mayorkas

Loren K. Miller

U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services

Ur Mendoza Jaddou

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision