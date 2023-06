New Suit - Employment Contract

Hub Cyber Security, an Israel-based cybersecurity service platform, was sued Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over an alleged breach of an employment contract. The court case, for claims of the defendant's failure to pay cash bonuses and monthly stipends, was brought by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of Joseph Tomasone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01391, Tomasone v. Hub Cyber Security Inc.

Cybersecurity

June 21, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Tomasone

Plaintiffs

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Hub Cyber Security Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination