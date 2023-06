Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foley, Sampson & Nicholes on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Indemnity to Oregon District Court. The suit, for claims under a renter's insurance policy, was filed by the Engrav Law Office on behalf of Laura Tomas. The case is 3:23-cv-00830, Tomas v. Allstate Indemnity Company.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Tomas

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Steve Norman

defendants

Allstate Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Foley Sampson Nicholes, PLLC

Foley Sampson & Nicholes, PLLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute