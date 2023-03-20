Who Got The Work

Hannah E. Brown of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for recreational camping retail store Major Surplus and Survival Inc. and its owner Stephen Kay Adkisson in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 2 in California Central District Court by Sriplaw PA on behalf of Czech Republic-based photographer Tomas Havel, who accuses the defendants of the unauthorized use of copyrighted images to market and promote their business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-00801, Tomas Havel v. Major Surplus and Survival, Inc. et al.

March 20, 2023, 6:34 AM

