New Suit - Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death

Kline & Specter filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against Centre Emergency Medical Associates and other defendants. The suit alleges medical malpractice on behalf of the estate of Patrick Tomany. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01074, Tomany v. Koch, PA-C et al.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Sean Tomany

Plaintiffs

Kline & Specter

defendants

Brooke Koch, PA-C

Centre Emergency Medical Associates, P.C.

Mount Nittany Health System

Mount Nittany Medical Center

Mount Nittany Medical Center Health Services, Inc.

Roderick Cross, MD

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims