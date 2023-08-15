Attorneys at Rutan & Tucker have stepped in to represent Spherical Industries, Christopher Michael Duggan and Will Steven Hardy in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in Nevada District Court by Levitt LLP; Andrus Intellectual Property Law; and Fennemore Craig on behalf of Formtec LLC and Tomahawk Manufacturing. According to the complaint, the defendants misappropriated confidential information in order to file provisional patent applications and develop competing product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-01007, Tomahawk Manufacturing, Inc. et al v. Spherical Industries, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
August 15, 2023, 10:31 AM