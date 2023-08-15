Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Rutan & Tucker have stepped in to represent Spherical Industries, Christopher Michael Duggan and Will Steven Hardy in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in Nevada District Court by Levitt LLP; Andrus Intellectual Property Law; and Fennemore Craig on behalf of Formtec LLC and Tomahawk Manufacturing. According to the complaint, the defendants misappropriated confidential information in order to file provisional patent applications and develop competing product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-01007, Tomahawk Manufacturing, Inc. et al v. Spherical Industries, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 15, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Formtec, LLC

Tomahawk Manufacturing, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Andrus Intellectual Property Law, LLP

Fennemore Craig

Levitt LLP

defendants

Christopher Michael Duggan

Spherical Industries Holdings LLC

Spherical Industries, Inc.

Will Steven Hardy

defendant counsels

Kaempfer Crowell

Rutan & Tucker

Samantha L.G Papuchis

