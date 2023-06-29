New Suit - Patent

Tomahawk Manufacturing and Formtec filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court centered on the companies' testing of 'fiber-orientation' and 'sphere-into-cylinder' technology intended for the meat processing industry. The partially redacted complaint targets Spherical Industries and former Tomahawk employees Christopher Michael Duggan and Will Steven Hardy for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to file provisional patent applications and develop competing products. The suit was filed by Fennemore Craig, Andrus Intellectual Property Law and Levitt LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01007, Tomahawk Manufacturing, Inc. et al v. Spherical Industries, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 29, 2023, 6:41 PM

