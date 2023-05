Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs LLP on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Carvana and T&T Auto to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by StachlerHarmon on behalf of Tom Tepe Auto Center, claims that the defendant sold a vehicle and misrepresented the vehicle's mileage at the time of sale. The case is 3:23-cv-00988, Tom Tepe Auto Center, Inc v. Carvana LLC et al.

Automotive

May 15, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Tom Tepe Auto Center, Inc

defendants

Carvana LLC

T&T Auto, LLC

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 890/