Tom Girardis Lawyers Move to Sever Upcoming Trial From Firms...

Tom Girardi's lawyers have moved to sever their client's upcoming criminal case from that of Christopher Kamon, the former head accountant at Girardi Keese. Both have been charged with stealing at least $15 million from clients and face an Aug. 6 trial. In addition to a severance motion, Girardi's lawyers sought to suppress evidence obtained from the Girardi Keese bankruptcy trustee. Federal prosecutors filed motions to introduce evidence that Girardi expensed "Real Housewives" star Erika Jayne's business with client funds.

June 26, 2024, 5:21 PM