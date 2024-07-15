Tom Girardis Ask to Delay Criminal Trial Again: Simply Not T...

Breaking News From Law.com

Tom Girardi's federal public defenders have sought another continuance of his criminal trial, stating they were 'affirmatively misled' about the scope of the Aug. 6 trial. In a July 13 motion, they sought to move the trial to Oct. 8 or Oct. 15 after prosecutors planned to include evidence of $25 million in financial transactions from Girardi Keese to Erika Jayne, Girardi's estranged wife and reality TV star. They also cited a podcast co-hosted by a government witness.

