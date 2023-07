News From Law.com

Tom Durden, the Georgia district attorney who kick-started the prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery's killing by calling in state investigators to take over the languishing case, has died at age 66. The Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, which Durden led for 24 years before stepping down last year, confirmed Durden's death in a Facebook post Friday. No cause of death was given.

