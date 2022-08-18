New Suit

Zurich American Insurance Company was hit with a bad faith insurance lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The court case brought by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Toltec Condominium Association, seeks judgment that the defendants are required to pay roughly $900,000 for the repair of building damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01161, Toltec Condominium Association v. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company et al.

August 18, 2022, 9:32 PM