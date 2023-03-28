Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Monday removed a class action against Florida Power & Light, a NextEra Energy company, to Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Legal Way on behalf of individuals who live near the company’s natural gas-fired Dania Beach Power Plant. The suit alleges that the plaintiffs have suffered from years of 'extremely loud' noise due to the plant’s construction and operation; from months-long releases of fuel fumes; and from power plant explosions. The case is 0:23-cv-60598, Toll et al v. Florida Power & Light Company.

