Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Menard Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mark L. Karno & Associates; and Ankin Law Office on behalf of Judith Tolefree. The case is 1:22-cv-04711, Tolefree v. Menard, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 5:00 AM