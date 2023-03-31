New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was slapped with a class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court over the company's labeling of textile fiber products. The lawsuit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Reardon Scanlon LLP, accuses the defendant of marketing its bamboo products as providing an 'environmental benefit,' when the products are made from hazardous, synthetic fibers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10694, Toledo v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Grace Toledo

Plaintiffs

Reardon Scanlon LLP

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 890/