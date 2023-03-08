New Suit

The U.S. State Department and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on behalf of Peru's former president Dr. Alejandro Toledo, accuses the State Department of denying Toledo's due process rights in contesting the Department's decision to extradite him to Peru. The case is 1:23-cv-00627, Toledo v. U.S. Department Of State et al.

Government

March 08, 2023, 7:35 AM