Glancy Prongay & Murray and Mastando & Artrip filed a data breach class action Friday in New York Southern District Court against AudienceView Ticketing Corp. and UniversityTickets.com. The suit was filed on behalf of current and former AudienceView users in connection with a Feb. 2023 breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05626, Toledo v. AudienceView Ticketing Corporation et al.

June 30, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Z. Toledo

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

AudienceView Ticketing Corporation

UniversityTickets.com, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct