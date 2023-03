Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, and C. Delmer Brink to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Lourdes Sanchez and Pickett Dummigan Weingart on behalf of a plaintiff who was involved in accident due to allegedly defective brakes. The case is 3:23-cv-00443, Toldeo Cadena v. Polaris Industries Inc et al.

Plaintiffs

Andrea Margarita Toldeo Cadena

Plaintiffs

Pickett Dummigan LLP

Pickett Dummigan Mccall

Pickett Dummigan Mccall, LLP

Pickett Dummigan Mccall LLP

defendants

Polaris Industries Inc

C. Delmer Brink

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims