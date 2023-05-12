Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Hyongsoon Kim has entered an appearance for Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed March 28 in Oregon District Court by the Law Office of Lourdes Sanchez and Pickett Dummigan Weingart on behalf of a plaintiff who was involved in accident due to allegedly defective brakes. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You, is 3:23-cv-00443, Toldeo Cadena v. Polaris Industries Inc et al.
Automotive
May 12, 2023, 6:56 AM