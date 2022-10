Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kelley Kronenberg on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Family Security Insurance and United Property & Casualty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson on behalf of Jeremy Tolbert and Stefanee Tolbert. The case is 2:22-cv-05677, Tolbert et al v. Family Security Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 3:59 PM