Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday, Eldredge & Clark and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Bobcat Co. to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from allegedly faulty equipment, was filed by Barber Law Firm on behalf of Toland Shipp. The case is 4:22-cv-01270, Toland Shipp LLC v. Clark Equipment Company.

Construction & Engineering

December 27, 2022, 7:48 PM