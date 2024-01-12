Tokyo Runway Incursion: 34-Year Aviation Lawyer Steven Marks...

News From Law.com

On January 2, a Japan Airlines flight on board a JAL Airbus A350 collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport, causing the passenger jet to burst into flames. All 379 people on board the JAL flight escaped the fire, however, five of six crew on the Coast Guard flight died.34-Year Aviation Lawyer Steven Marks of Podhurst Orseck in Miami, FL, said the accident was likely caused by a combination of both air traffic control and pilot error. The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Aerospace & Defense

January 12, 2024, 1:54 PM

