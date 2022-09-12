New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Marshall Conway Bradley Gollub & Weissman on behalf of Tokio Marine Insurance, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati and not Tokio has a duty to defend and indemnify a landlord in an underlying landlord-tenant lawsuit relating to a sewage system failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05431, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. v. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 5:01 PM