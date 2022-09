New Suit

Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint names Zara Realty, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance and other claimants in connection with commercial general liability claims stemming from an underlying environmental suit. The case is 1:22-cv-05431, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Company v. The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 3:56 PM