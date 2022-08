New Suit

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig filed a lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance as subrogee of Saddle Peak. The suit accuses restaurant services provider Adair Steam Cleaning of causing a grease fire due to negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02898, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Company v. Adair.

Business Services

August 31, 2022, 2:30 PM