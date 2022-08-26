New Suit - Contract

Maersk Group, the Denmark-based shipping container company, and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The lawsuit, filed by the Cammarano Law Group on behalf of Tokio Marine America Insurance Company, accuses defendants of failing to deliver cargo in the contracted condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07282, Tokio Marine America Insurance Company v. A.P. Moeller - Maersk A/S d/b/a Maersk LINE et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 6:52 AM