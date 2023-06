New Suit - Property Damage

Union Pacific was hit with a lawsuit alleging property damage Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, centered on a 2019 train car derailment, was filed by attorney Josh T. Liles and the Mazingo Firm on behalf of Annette Tokarczyk and Mark Tokarczyk. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00270, Tokarczyk et al v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Annette Tokarczyk

Mark Tokarczyk

The Mazingo Firm, P.C.

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract