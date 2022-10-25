New Suit - Securities Class Action

Warner Bros. Discovery, the global entertainment company created through the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, and top Discovery executives were hit with a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, claims that the defendants failed to disclose adverse facts about WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming business prior to a March 2022 shareholder vote on the merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09125, Todorovski et al v. Discovery Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 25, 2022, 6:50 AM