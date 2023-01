Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Monday removed a petition to quiet title against Rocket Mortgage f/k/a Quicken Loans and Clear Recon Corp. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Vortex Law on behalf of Felisa Todd. The case is 5:23-cv-00031, Todd v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC et al.

Real Estate

January 09, 2023, 3:18 PM