Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Polaris Industries, Brandon Frederick and Jason Denman to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit was filed by O'Brien & Marquard on behalf of Elizabeth Todd. The case is 5:23-cv-04007, Todd v. Polaris Industries Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 10, 2023, 7:23 PM