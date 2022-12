Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United States Liability Insurance, Breckenridge Insurance and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a dog bite, was filed by Claggett & Sykes on behalf of James Todd and Raphaela Todd. The case is 2:22-cv-02145, Todd et al. v. United States Liability Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 4:46 PM