News From Law.com

On the eve of his arraignment, President Donald Trump has welcomed a new white collar attorney into his legal defense fold: Todd Blanche. Blanche was a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP until today, a person close to the matter said. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is listed as the founding partner of Blanche Law PC, which opened in April 2023.

New York

April 03, 2023, 1:27 PM

nature of claim: /