Todd Blanche, Cadwalader Sued for Alleged Legal Malpractice ...

The ex-clients of white-collar defense attorney Todd Blanche filed a legal malpractice claim against him and his former firm, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Plaintiffs Adam Kaplan and Daniel Kaplan allege Blanche and Cadwalader forged their signatures on a retainer agreement, "severely" overbilled the twin brothers while they were under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and are now refusing to turn over their case file to new counsel in an attempt to cover up the alleged malpractice.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 3:59 PM

