Removed To Federal Court

Duane Morris removed a lawsuit against TD Bank to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, over alleged fraudulent transfers, was filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Today's Child Learning Centers. The case is 2:23-cv-02560, Today's Child Learning Centers, Inc. v. TD Bank, N.A.

July 05, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Today's Child Learning Centers, Inc.

defendants

TD Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 111/