Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Michael I. Gowdey on behalf of Sandra Tocci and the Estate of Frank E. Tocci, centers on the murder of Frank E. Tocci by an inmate while in the custody of the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02174, Tocci et al v. CoreCivic, Inc. et al.

Government

December 30, 2022, 3:37 PM