Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinckley Allen & Snyder on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FedEx to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over allegedly lost cargo, was filed pro se by Theodore Tobias. The case is 1:23-cv-11306, Tobias v. Smith et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Theodore Tobias

defendants

John Smith

defendant counsels

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct