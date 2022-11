New Suit - Consumer

General Motors, US Bank and a recreational vehicle retailer were sued Monday in California Central District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case was brought by attorney Richard Dalton on behalf of the owner of a ForestRiver Sunseeker 2550DSLE recreational vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08312, Tober v. General Motors LLC et al.