To Those Dedicated Customers of Spirit, This Ones For You: J...

In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice and several state attorneys general filed a complaint to stop JetBlue's attempted acquisition of Spirit Airlines after a deal totaling $3.8 billion was struck, which would have created the fifth largest airline in the nation.Now, a federal judge in Massachusetts has squashed the merger, citing the court's fear of continuing a trend that began in the 21st century - the consolidation of the airline industry into an "oligopoly" due to a series of mergers like the proposed JetBlue-Spirit deal.

January 19, 2024, 4:30 PM

