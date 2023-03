News From Law.com

Firms looking to improve upon their relationships with clients should look to align themselves with their clients' goals, and they may be able to draw lessons from the software world. Ari Treuhaft, president of practice management platform provider Litify, stressed this point at a Legalweek panel Wednesday that highlighted efficient methods of sifting through new clients as well as ensuring success with previous partners.

Business Services

March 23, 2023, 3:28 PM

nature of claim: /