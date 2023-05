News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked for another round of briefing on whether it should drop this term's major election case, this time after a ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court potentially rendered the case moot. The case "Moore v. Harper" involves the controversial legal theory that state supreme courts have little to no authority to review rules for federal elections, including whether congressional maps adopted by state lawmakers constitute illegal gerrymanders.

May 05, 2023, 10:01 AM

