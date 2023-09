News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily sits in on a presentation on cross-examination sponsored by the ABOTA Foundation featuring defense lawyer Juan Delgado of Ford, Walker, Haggerty & Behar in Santa Ana, California, and Doris Cheng of Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger in San Francisco. The pair discussed the advantages of letting some witnesses leave the stand without questioning them and leading with friendly questions for the opposition.

September 20, 2023, 7:30 AM

