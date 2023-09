News From Law.com

This summer marked a key development in the history of data transfers between the U.S. and European Union when the European Commission adopted its adequacy decision for the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework after two prior invalidated agreements. But whether that milestone is translating to a wave of companies registering to get certified under the new framework is less apparent.

September 28, 2023, 5:01 PM

