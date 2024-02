News From Law.com

For some of the biggest law firms in the U.S. the question about whether they should be buying their generative AI solutions off the rack or building them internally presumes a false dichotomy. All of the 41 Am Law 100 firms interviewed by The American Lawyer about their use of gen AI are working with tools built by third-party vendors, but that's not stopping some from supplementing these services with their own software development efforts.

Legal Services

February 05, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /