Since April 2023, French regulation makes the payment of insurance compensation in case of cyberattacks conditional on the filing of a complaint within a reduced time frame. This regulation has been enacted in the context of the French government decision to fight against the resurgence of cyberattacks, together with ransom demands, which have a significant impact on the economy.

February 20, 2024, 10:38 AM

