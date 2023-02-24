To Ballard Spahr Leaders, Flat Profits Prove 2021 Repeatable...

News From Law.com

Ballard Spahr's financial performance last year straddled the 0% marker for growth, with revenue seeing only a 2.5% rate of growth while profits per equity partner decreased by less than 1%. The Philadelphia-born Second 50 firm is among several of its cohorts that appear to have achieved its 2022 financial results a year earlier due to unprecedented levels of demand in finance and deal-making practices in 2021, resulting in flat rates of growth in the most recent year.

February 24, 2023, 5:01 PM