In an effort to pull back the curtain on artificial intelligence's metaphorical "black box," Louis Brulé Naudet, a French data analyst and law student, started a community of legal professionals on the AI platform, HuggingFace earlier this month. The community, dubbed "HF for Legal," has 51 members.

AI & Automation

July 10, 2024, 2:55 PM