Greenberg Traurig shareholders Christina M. Carroll and A. Michael Pratt have entered appearances for the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, Wendy Spicher in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 13 in Texas Northern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; Ashcroft Sutton Reyes; and Locke Lord on behalf of TMX Finance Corporate Services, seeks to challenge the secretary’s ongoing attempt to regulate commercial lending activity outside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The suit furthers contends that the secretary issued an investigative subpoena to TMX for potential violations of the Pennsylvania Loan Interest and Protection Law and the Consumer Discount Company Act despite TMX's business activities not being governed by such. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey, is 3:24-cv-02054, TMX Finance Corporate Services Inc v. Spicher.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2024, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

TMX Finance Corporate Services Inc

Plaintiffs

Ashcroft Sutton Reyes LLC

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Locke Lord

Defendants

Wendy Spicher

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation