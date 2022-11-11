Who Got The Work

Kirton McConkie shareholders Joshua S. Rupp, James T. Burton and Brian D. Tucker have stepped in as defense counsel to CBC Mortgage Agency in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over a decision made by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The complaint, filed Oct. 17 in Utah District Court by Foley & Lardner and Stoel Rives, seeks a declaration that plaintiff TMRR LLC is owner of the 'Chenoa Fund' mark, not defendant CBC Mortgage Agency. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dustin B. Pead, is 2:22-cv-00666, Tmrr v. CBC Mortgage Agency.

Government

November 11, 2022, 6:39 AM