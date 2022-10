New Suit - Trademark

Foley & Lardner and Stoel Rives filed a lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court seeking review of a decision made by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The complaint seeks a declaration that plaintiff TMRR LLC is owner of the 'Chenoa Fund' mark, not defendant CBC Mortgage Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00666, TMRR v. CBC Mortgage Agency.

Government

October 17, 2022, 7:33 PM